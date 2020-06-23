Exploration Place reopens next week

Exploration Place open to the public on Saturday, July 4.

The museum will offer special members-only days from Wednesday, July 1 through Friday, July 3.

Exploration Place said it is implementing a number of safety measures based on guidance from health officials, and feedback from more than 700 Exploration Place members through an online survey.

Reservations and advance tickets are not required, but the building capacity limited to 25% (500 people) to ensure appropriate social distancing is possible at all times.

In another effort to help maintain social distance, Exploration Place will be open late on Thursdays – until 8 p.m. We will also open earlier at 10 a.m. on Sundays, at least through Labor Day.

Exploration Place staff/volunteers are required to wear masks when in public areas. While strongly encouraged, masks will not be required for visitors but will be provided free of charge to all guests.

Visitors will be asked to clean their shoes on a foot mat sanitizer on the floor, use sanitizer provided and pass through a temperature check station to ensure no one enters with a fever (100.4 degrees or greater). Children under 3 years old will not be checked.

You can find a full list of Exploration Place's reopening guidelines here: https://exploration.org/reopeningfaq/