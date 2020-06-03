Exploration Place vandalized after unrest erupts in Wichita overnight

Exploration Place posted photos on Wednesday showing damage left behind after someone smashed the windows.

The museum said staff members discovered seven broken windows on the southeast side of the building, caused by gunfire. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. last night, Tuesday, June 2.

EP said one of the outdoor marketing kiosks was also damaged.

A police report has been made.

The museum said anyone who witnessed the vandalism or has any leads is asked to send a message on Facebook.