Eyewitness News dispels some coronavirus myths

As the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) spreads across the world, false information and conspiracy theories about the virus spread across the internet.

We want to debunk some of the inaccurate information clogging up your newsfeed on social media.

Scientists confirm home remedies will not cure the virus and wearing a mask will not protect you from the virus.

Finally, the coronavirus is not manmade. A fringe conspiracy suggests the virus was a bio-weapon created in a Chinese lab. This appears to have come from the 1981 thriller, "The Eyes of Darkness," written by Dean Koontz.

In the fictional novel, a Chinese military lab creates a new virus to potentially use as a biological weapon during wartime. Ironically, the lab is located in Wuhan, China, and the fictitious virus is called Wuhan-400.

Interesting, but not true.

Experts believe COVID-19 originated in bats and was then transmitted to humans.

If you have questions about the information you're seeing, feel free to reach out to us at news@kwch.com.