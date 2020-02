Eyewitness News will air the parade for the 2020 Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Wednesday.

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. and air in its entirety on the KSCW-33, Cox Cable Ch. 5.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.

The win comes 50 years after their team's last visit to the NFL championship game.