FBI offering up to $10,000 reward for info. in federal drug case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation offers $10,000 for information leading to the arrests, prosecution and conviction of three man indicted last month in U.S. District Court on federal drug charges.

Forty-year-old Dorzee Hill, 41-year-old Otis Ponds and 39-year-old Trevor Wells are three of 24 people convicted in a major drug-trafficking conspiracy announced early this month by the United States Attorney's Office, District of Kansas, the FBI says.

"Members of the public are cautioned not to confront these individuals, but to contact law enforcement immediately as they should be considered armed and dangerous," the FBI says.

Anyone with information on the two men or where they could be should call FBI Wichita at 316-262-0031 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.