FBI seeks public help to identify 'instigators' inciting violence during peaceful demonstrations

The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify people who are inciting violence during peaceful protests across the nation.

"The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory," said the agency.

The FBI said it is committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are "exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law."

The FBI said the continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators and other citizens.

"To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of Mr. George Floyd’s death, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country," the agency said.

If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, you are urged to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case at fbi.gov/violence or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).