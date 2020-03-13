FDA grants emergency approval of new coronavirus test

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency clearance for a highly automated coronavirus test that could speed up testing of patients.

Bloomberg reports the test could potentially get results ten times faster. The test, which runs on Roche’s cobas 6800/8800 systems, is available in Europe and countries that accept its CE marking for medical devices.

According to Roche, the 8800 version is capable of testing 4,128 patients a day, and the 6800 can test as many as 1,440. Test results are available within four hours.

The cobas 8800 system can test patients about 10 times faster than Roche’s existing test for the coronavirus, which runs on its MagNA Pure 24 and the LightCycler 480 devices. This is the third test to be approved, and first for commercial use.