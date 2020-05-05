FEMA to provide Kansas nursing homes with 14 days' worth of PPE

All Kansas Medicare and Medicaid-certified nursing homes should receive this week 14 days' worth of personal protective equipment for staff use.

President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced Saturday that FEMA would be distributing the PPE to eligible nursing homes across the U.S.

This distribution will supplement existing efforts by states, HHS and FEMA and help nursing home staff continue to safely remain on the job and care for residents.

“Our nursing homes protect and care for our nation’s most vulnerable populations,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “I applaud President Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force for recognizing and responding to the need to ensure our family members and loved ones in long-term care facilities remain safe and healthy. We must do everything we can to keep employees healthy so they can remain on the job and keep facilities free of the virus.”

The shipments will begin the first week of May. The total estimated amount of PPE includes more than 7.1 million surgical masks, nearly 32.3 million gloves, more than 922,000 goggles and other eye protection, and nearly 9.7 million gowns.