FF12 Alert - Stimulus Check Scams

As stimulus checks are being sent out, scammers are texting, calling and emailing to try to get access to your information and your money.

FactFinder 12 wants to make sure you don't fall for it. We've teamed up with the Better Business Bureau to tell you what you need to know about receiving your Economic Income Payment.

You don't have to pay anything or provide personal information to get your money. The checks are being sent automatically. In most cases, the IRS already has your information and will either mail the check directly to you or use the direct deposit information they already have on file from your tax return.

No one from the IRS will call or email you regarding your check. If you get a phone call or email asking for personal details or bank account numbers, do not respond. If someone tries to get your personal information and tries to keep you on the phone or rush you into handing it over, hang up. Whatever you do, do not give out any information.