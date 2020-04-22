Facebook posts could give away answers to security questions

A list of cars you've owned... Your senior photo and where you went to high school... Where you met your spouse... A list of the places you've lived.

These Facebook posts let you share a little more about yourself and help you connect with others, especially in a time when you can't spend time with your friends. Most of us are spending more time at home. You may be on social media more often and using these posts as a way to pass the time.

But the information sharing could end up in the hands of hackers. FactFinder 12 wants to make sure you don't fall for it.

These posts give answers to security questions you use to keep your accounts protected.

Before you share, check your Facebook settings and make sure strangers can't see your posts.