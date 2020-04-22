FactFinder 12 Alert - Buying face masks online

As we deal with COVID-19, scammers are trying to make money. Many of you are buying face masks to help slow the spread and keep your family healthy.

FactFinder 12 and the Better Business Bureau want to protect your wallet.

You make an online purchase of face masks. The company takes your money, but you never get the order. Don't let this happen to you. Make sure the site you're buying from is reputable. You can check with the Better Business Bureau to see if anyone else has had issues with the company before you buy.