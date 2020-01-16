FactFinder Minute: Look out for scammers if you're looking to buy Chiefs tickets

With this week's FactFinder Minute, we follow up on a widespread data breach and help to make sure you don't fall for a scam if you're planning to buy tickets to Sunday's AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

Starting with the data breach, if your personal information was exposed in the 2017 Equifax breach, the deadline for you to apply for reimbursement is next Wednesday, Jan. 22. You can file a claim for yourself online . If you're filing a claim because your children's information was compromised, you must file by mail. You can find the form you need to do so here.

If you're looking to buy tickets for Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, you should know that now, tickets are only available through third-party sellers.

Before you buy from a site, make sure it's legitimate and see if it has a rating from the Better Business Bureau. You should never wire money to someone for tickets. That transaction works like cash where as soon as you spend it, your money is gone.

You should trust your gut. If a deal sounds to good to be true, it probably is.