FactFinder Minute: Scammers calling to demand money for unpaid taxes

With tax season in full swing, scammers work to take advantage of unsuspecting Kansans by making threatening phone calls, demanding payment for unpaid taxes.

The scammers claim you need to pay immediately or you'll get arrested. The warning about this scam comes with a reminder that no government agency will call you to demand money over the phone.

In northwest Kansas, the Atwood Police Department warns of a suspicious text that could compromise your information. Police say someone received an unsolicited text message claiming to offer them a reward from Amazon.

If you get a mess like this, don't click on any links and delete the message.