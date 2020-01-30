FactFinder Minute: Scammers pretend to represent Verizon, Amazon

In efforts to steal your information, scammers are trying to be tricky by posing as representatives of large companies pretending to be concerned for your accounts.

A viewer who gets their cell service through Verizon reports getting a voicemail from a person claiming to be from the company and leaving an urgent message that they needed to call immediately because the customer's account was disconnected.

Verizon says no one representing the the company will call to tell you your account is disconnected. The company also reminds you to never provide your account information to anyone over the phone.

Another viewer reported receiving an email from scammers claiming to represent Amazon's security team. The messages warns that Amazon blocked someone from trying to sign into your account.

Amazon confirms this is a scam and that if you get an email with a similar message from its "security team" you should not open it and delete the message immediately.