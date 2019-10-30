FactFinder 12: Kansas Democratic Party sends out ads attacking Longwell

Factfinder 12 fact-checked both the video and mailer attacking Brandon Whipple.

Eyewitness News has also learned the Kansas Democratic Party has now entered the Wichita mayoral race.

They paid for and sent out its own mailer attacking Mayor Jeff Longwell, calling him Mayor "Kickback" Longwell.

Factfinder 12 looks at the claims made in that mailer.

On one side, it supports Whipple in next week's election.

The reverse questions Mayor Longwell's decision making and outside influences while in office.

The ad includes headlines pulled from recent articles, two by the Wichita Eagle, and one from the Associated Press.

There's also a quote from a 2018 blog article.

Another line in the same ripped paper style is not sourced or found with an internet search.

But the mailer also made the claim Longwell is "Under Investigate for Corruption."

Factfinder 12 finds that statement misleading.

Earlier in October 2019, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett did investigate complaints from a citizen following Wichita Eagle articles, which were account for the two Wichita Eagle articles on the ad, accusing the mayor of steering a water plant contract to friends.

The complaint centers on Longwell not accounting for "goods or services" related to golf outings paid for by companies the city was considering for the water treatment plant project.

Longwell did respond to the Eagle's reporting on Eyewitness News.

The investigation focused on Kansas Statues concerning State Governmental Ethics.

The DA didn't file a misdemeanor charge and the investigation is not ongoing.

The DA did tell Longwell to file a correction with the state for his 2017 Substantial Interest Form, which public officials are required to do for accepting "goods or services."

In 2016, one of the golf trips was paid for by a company that was being considered for the water plant project that exceeded the $500 limit by about $20.

Longwell told the investigation he didn't believe that the outings required him to file with the state.

Kansas Democratic Party Chair Vicki Hiatt did provide Eyewitness News with a statement about the ad:

"The Kansas Democratic Party sent a mailer for the candidate who will best serve the city of Wichita. Given the circumstances surrounding the incumbent, we want what's best for the citizens of Wichita. Our mailer does not promote a slate of candidates and does not promote voting for a party, only the best candidate on the ballot."

Eyewitness News did request follow up information but has not heard back.