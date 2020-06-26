Fallout continues from COVID-19 cases connected with MAYB tournaments

The fallout connected with a pair of MAYB (youth basketball) tournaments last weekend in Wichita and Hays continues with further reports of possible exposures.

The City of Great Bend Friday afternoon announced an employee at Wetland's Waterpark had secondary exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case while participating in a June 21 MAYB tournament in Hays.

The city said the employee is being quarantined and hasn't had contact with the waterpark or its staff since Monday (June 22).

"Additionally, a second (waterpark) employee had contact on June 23 (Tuesday) with members of a team that also participated in that basketball tournament," the City of Great Bend said.

The city said it's following CDC guidelines, not letting an employee who has had potential exposure to COVID-19 to return to work until that employee is symptom-free for 72 hours, "without the aid of a fever reducer."

The city said the Wetlands Waterpark "has maintained diligence and cleaning procedures at (the) facility," and will continue normal operation of the pool.

Meanwhile, the Cloud County Health Department posted a message on Facebook Friday, telling anyone who visited Concordia's pool on Monday (June 22) or Tuesday (June 23) during certain times to self quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

The Cloud County Health Department on Wednesday

warned that more than 150 people might have been exposed to COVID-19 after some who tested positive traveled the state, including to Hays and Wichita for the MAYB tournaments.