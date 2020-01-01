Families enjoy time together outdoors with 'First Day Hikes Program'

State parks across Kansas Wednesday filled with hikers bringing in the New Year on the trails.

It's part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes Program. The Anderson family is among those starting a new tradition for the New Year.

"We've been trying to do the first day hike for the last couple of years. It's a great way to get out and experience nature and enjoy the winter weather, and get the kids out and having some fun," Schanee Anderson says of the experience with her family.

America's State Parks sponsors the program that encourages people to get outdoors, exercise and connect with nature.

"It's a great way to start the year," Anderson says. "What a better way than to get outside and get some exercise, to meet with other people that like being outside, just to have a little fun."