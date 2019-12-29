Family, friends hold candlelight vigil in remembrance of Melinda Sprague

Sunday afternoon in a south Wichita neighborhood, people were lighting candles and writing encouraging words on a large handmade card and sharing stories in cold weather, all for Melinda Sprague.

Friends say Sprague was dating Ahmad Bey, they became pen pals seven years ago when he was in prison on a second degree murder charge, he got out in July.

Earlier this week, Sprague was found dead inside her car. Days later, Wichita police arrested Bey and another woman on first degree murder charges, friends say there were signs of abuse.

"We both been through domestic violence and that there’s always people out there that will help them and that doesn’t have to come down to something like this, listen to your friends and family," said Evelin Hurt, a friend of Sprague.

Many family and friends attended Sprague's tribute, one of her co-workers says her presence at work is already missed. They say this week has been difficult because Sprague was like family to them.

Rebecca Ruiz worked with Sprague for nearly three years and says the amount of support shows Sprague's impact.

"She was loved, everybody knows she was just an amazing special person," says Ruiz.

Police have not said exactly how sprague was killed, she leaves behind three sons.