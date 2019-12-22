Family and friends overwhelmed by support after death of Jimmy Romero

Family and friends of a young Wichita man are preparing for their first Christmas without him.

Jimmy Romero was riding in a car when it lost control on an icy road one week ago. The December 15th accident caused the car to rollover.

Investigators say that Romero wasn't wearing a seat belt.

"He was such a great kid. We had such a big response from everybody in our community. People we never even heard of, we didn’t even know he knew half of these people, but they just come out of now where and they’re like, we’re willing to help with this," said long-time friend David Velazquez. "I know for us, we were really close to him, and it just hurts to lose him."

Loved ones of Jimmy Romero are finding love and support after the loss of a son, brother, family member and friend.

Velazquez said, "He is basically my best friend ever since I can remember, and I could always call him about anything, and I’ll miss that."

David Velazquez said there hasn't been a time when Romero wasn't in his life; the pair introduced very young at Velazquez's parents' church.

"They actually knew Jimmy’s parents way before I was even born. So they were friends, and ever since I could remember, they just had me and Jimmy always together," said Velazquez.

That's made for nearly two decades of memories.

"I remember he was always the first one I invited to my birthday parties. He was always the first one I invited over to my house. We would always go to his house. We loved playing together all the time," said Velazquez. "He loved sports, and I was never really great at sports, but I’d always try with him."

It was on the soccer pitch where Romero made his mark.

Velazquez said, "He played for a team called Rojos. It’s a club team, and you have to pay to be a part of, but because of his situation financially-wise, he couldn’t really afford to pay, but since he was a really great kid, and got along with everybody met and played so well, they allowed him to play, and I believe all he had to pay for was tournaments."

Velazquez said that the team is hurting too.

"The coach, Nick, was telling us how he feels like he lost one of his own sons, and that’s what he told me that kind of impacted me," he said.

For others who grew up with him, they said what will be missed is Romero's kind and friendly nature.

"I could just genuinely be myself around [him]. I didn’t have to hide who I was; I didn’t have to be afraid of saying anything and being judged for it. He was very truthful in that respect," said Romero's friend Sarai Estrada.

It's what they remember most about him from their childhood.

"He really loved food," Estrada said. "I think that’s probably one of the things I will always remember. I remember, as a little kid, he would tell me that when I grow up, you’re going to be like the cook in my house. He said I’ll hire you; I’ll pay you for it."

Romero also spent many days at Teresa Carmona's home visiting her kids.

"We just enjoyed his time there, and the way he grew up at the house, joking around, never was down. He was just the jokester. The things he would say would make us smile and laugh for hours," said Carmona.

She said as a young adult; his focus was on supporting his family.

"His passion was to just support his mom, his family and be there for everybody," said Carmona.

His death is leaving behind many people who saw their lives improved and helped.

Carmona said, "It’s overwhelming to see that a young man could be here for so many people and bring them together."

That is what's been a surprise for his family and friends are the many people reaching out to say how much Romero met and how much he will be missed.

Velazquez said, "We always knew he was a really friendly guy. He was always there for everybody that was a part of his life, and I didn’t realize how much he was there for people because, in such a short amount of time, I was getting messages, friends were getting messages from people we didn’t even know."

The family has a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

