Family disturbed after their two dogs shot at their home

The Reno County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a family found two of their dogs shot at their home.

Jasmine Mehl says she's owned Remmington for three years and Cinch for about one, who is the whole families' dog.

The family says it started Thursday afternoon when they got a message from their next door neighbor.

"Saying something about how you pay me with two dead chickens. Now I’m going to pay you with too dead dogs. Freaked out, called my dad, had him come here," said Mehl.

Mehl says her dogs were nowhere to be found and they contacted the sheriff's office.

She adds that Cinch has had issues with poultry before. He previously killed a couple of the neighbors' chickens.

"Cinch, he likes to kill chickens, he’s killed my chickens and my duck, but chickens are like a dollar. I told him I would pay him back for those chickens and he never got back with us," said Mehl.

Mehl says they found Cinche along the fence line, hiding in the bushes after he had been shot twice. They quickly got him to the vet but they couldn't find Remmington anywhere.

She would learn a short time later from the sheriff's office, they found her other dog in the shed dead.

"There was a bullet casing close to her. So he had shot her in the shed," said Mehl.

Cinch is recovering at a vet clinic but needs surgery to amputate one of his legs.

Mehl says he's also struggling to believe why her neighbor justified shooting her dogs.

"He had said that he came over to the house and knocked on the door and when he knocked on the door, my dogs apparently started attacking his legs so he shot at them, and said he shot at them both at least once," Mehl said.

"Out of the three years I had her, she never attacked anyone," said Mehl. "I’ve had bonfires out here with several friends, family, nothing has ever happened. So I just find that very hard to believe."

She added, "Cinch, he is not as protective as Remmington was. If you go up to him, he falls on his back, wags his tail, and wants you to scratch his belly."

But Remmington has been a difficult loss for Mehl.

"She was my best friend. I cry every time I drive home," she said.

Remmington also had puppies a little more than four weeks ago.

For Mehl, it's been hard for her to understand what got them to this point.

"I hope something happens cause that dog is irreplaceable and I’m never going to get my best friend back. Now I’m going to have a dog with three legs and I don’t want to bring him here because I don’t feel safe having a dog here," she said. "I don’t know if he even wants to come back here."

Eyewitness News did reach out to the neighbor about the story and allegations but he declined to comment.

The family says if people want to help, they can donate to McPherson Veterinary Clinic and ask for Cinch's account. The clinic's number is 620-241-1577.