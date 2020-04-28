Family dog in N.C. may be first to test positive for coronavirus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL/CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is low, but it appears it can spread from people to animals in some situations.

Researchers at Duke University believe they have identified the first case of coronavirus in a dog. (Source: Family/WRAL/CNN)

That was the case for a family in North Carolina, whose pug was diagnosed with the virus.

"This has been very stressful, and we're grateful we made it through," Dr. Heather McLean said.

McLean and her family of four are fresh out of quarantine. In March, all members of the family except her daughter tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"We've all recovered," she said. "We've felt great for the last two weeks. Everything seems very back to normal."

On April 1, the family joined a new study conducted by Duke University. McLean is a pediatrician at Duke, and her husband works in the emergency room at UNC Hospital.

"They all came out to our house and did blood samples," McLean said. "For the humans, they swabbed our noses as well as our mouths and then for the animals they did oral swabs for both dogs and the cat."

To her surprise, McLean says one of her pets tested positive for the coronavirus.

The study showed Winston, the family's fun-loving pug, contracted the virus.

Researchers said, to their knowledge, this is the first instance in which the coronavirus has been detected in a dog.

McLean noticed something was off.

"His symptoms were mild," she said. "Pugs are a little unusual in that they cough and sneeze in a very strange way, so it almost seems like he was very gaggy. And there was one day when he didn't want to eat his breakfast, and if you know pugs you know they love to eat, so that seemed very unusual."

The family says Winston is doing a lot better and was only sick for a few days.

“Hopefully we’ll learn more through the research study, and I think because there’s not a lot of studies and sampling pets, we just don’t know yet," McLean said. "My advice is just not to get too worried about it.”

They believe it's possible they contracted coronavirus at work. The dog probably caught it from them - it sleeps with her every night and likes to lick their plates.

The CDC says to treat pets as you would other human family members. Do not let them interact with people or animals outside the household.

If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate them from everyone else, including pets.

Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by the virus that causes COVID-19 and the role animals may play in the spread.

Copyright 2020 WRAL via CNN. All rights reserved.