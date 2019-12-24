Family members say mom of missing Idaho children joined cult with new husband

An Idaho man and woman are being sought for questioning after the man's previous wife was found dead and weeks earlier his two stepchildren were reported missing.

Seven-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have been missing since September.

Family members say the children’s mother, Lori Vallow and their stepfather, Chad Daybell may be members of religious cult infatuated with the end of the world.

Vallow and Daybell married after both of their spouses died.

Her husband was shot and killed by her brother last July in Arizona. He says was in self-defense, but now the brother is also dead.

Daybell's former wife, Tammy, died at the age of 49. Doctors said it was from natural causes but now investigators have exhumed her body and consider her death suspicious.

The newlyweds are missing and Vallow's children, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have been missing since September.

Investigators say they do not know if the kids or the family are in Arizona, Utah, Idaho, or another state.

Rexburg police say while different agencies investigate the death of each spouse, their main concern is the children and finding the runaway couple who lied to officers about the kids' location for months.

Authorities are asking people with any information to contact the Rexburg Police Department.