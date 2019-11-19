Family of Andrew Finch suing officer who shot him, police supervisor on scene

The family of the man killed following a swatting call in December of 2017 sues the Wichita police officer who shot him and the police supervisor in charge on scene that night.

In the $75,000 lawsuit, filed Monday in Sedgwick County District Court, the family of Andrew Finch argues Officer Justin Rapp and Sgt. Benjamin Jonker failed to exercise a reasonable degree of care while exercising their duties as police officers.

Police say the hoax call that led to Finch's death stemmed from an argument concerning an online video game. Finch was not part of that argument or the game from which it escalated.

Rapp was one of several officers responding to what they thought was a hostage situation. The investigation that followed soon revealed the hoax call to 911 that led to the wrongful death was made from more a man named Tyler Barriss, more than 1,300 miles away, in California.

Rapp, Jonker, and other officers thought someone inside Finch's home had shot someone and was holding others hostage.

Concerning the officers' response, lawyers for the Finch family argue further that Rapp and Jonker were not trained to deal with the mentally ill, or trained to deescalate situations.

The Finch family is also suing the city of Wichita for $25 million.