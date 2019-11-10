Family of unarmed man shot, killed by police seeking $25 million in damages

The family of an unarmed man who was fatally shot by Wichita police after a hoax emergency call is seeking $25 million in damages.

Finch was killed in December of 2017 after a prankster called 911 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at his home.

Police said the call was a hoax that stemmed from an argument concerning an online video game. Finch was not part of that argument or the game from which it escalated.

The Wichita police officer who shot and killed Finch, Justin Rapp, is also suing the city for more than $30,000 for breach of contract.

Finch's mother is scheduled to address the city council during public comment this week.