Family reunited with first responders, doctors who saved 3-year-old boy's life

It's an example of people coming together to save another person's life.

On Thursday, Wesley Medical Center shared the story of how many went above and beyond to save Max Perales' life.

The three-year-old was originally diagnosed with a viral infection, but his condition continued to decline. His mom, Cinthia, said she knew something was wrong.

His mom said she knew her son was in bad shape, so instead of waiting for his doctor's appointment, she and her husband took Max to the KU Pediatric Clinic where they met doctor Catherine Bshouty.

"You can tell if a kid has a viral illness or if something else is going on and for Max, he was very pale, just ghostly pale, he was very tired," recalled Bshouty.

An influenza b test came back positive, but doctor Bshouty felt like there was still something more going on.

Max's family went home where they waited on the results of a blood test. About 8:30 that night, three medical technologists in Wesley's lab reviewed the test results and noticed signs of acute leukemia.

At that point, it was critical to get Max to the emergency room.

"To have a combination of influenza and leukemia, I mean, that's just not going to be survivable," said Dr. William Palko.

Doctors tried to reach Max's parents, but couldn't get ahold of them. That's when doctor Bshouty called Wichita police for help.

"We're responding to calls, we don't always know what we're going to or how much it's going to impact people but it's just part of our job," said Officer Alex Bieler.

Beiler and another officer woke-up Max's family late that night and escorted them to the hospital.

Dr. Palko calls the group's effort amazing.

"Without the mom's intuition without doctor's Bshouty's intuition, and then the techs, and then the police officers, I cannot stress enough that without those 4, Max probably would not be here," said Palko.

Max is now being treated for leukemia at Wesley children's hospital. Thursday, his parents got the chance to thank those that helped him.

"Our lives have changed a lot now, if it wasn't for you guys we wouldn't get the chance to fight it as fast as we did, as fast as we are," said Matt Perales.

They also have a message for other parents.

"No matter if you are a mom or a dad and you feel like you are not getting answers, don't stop asking, don't stop asking," said Cinthia Perales.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses. You can find those details here:

www.gofundme.com/f/max-leonidas039s-lukemia-fund