Family speaks out after death at Clearwater nursing home

Two residents have now died of COVID-19 from the Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The family of 93-year-old resident, Lois Neice, says she was taken to Wesley Medical Hospital after complaining of not being able to breathe. The family says Neice was then tested for COVID-19 and a positive result came back.

The long term care facility is now considered a “hot-spot” in Kansas with 12 residents contracting the virus and two of them dying.

Kimbra Lee, the granddaughter of Neice, says she was devastated to hear her grandmother contracted the virus. She says she too had the virus and was at her Louisiana home recovering when she got a call from one of her grandmother’s caregivers at the facility.

“She said, I have some bad news... Your grandma has been rushed to the hospital,” Lee said.

“She was having a hard time breathing. She couldn't get her air.”

Lee said a nurse from Wesley had called her to let her know Neice was not responding to treatments.

She said she knew this could be the last time she would talk to her grandmother, so she asked the nurse to put the phone near Neice’s ear.

“I told her, I said Grandma, if you can't handle this fight... or this battle..." Lee said.

"Grandma, go home. Go to your mom, go to your son, Joey... my daddy. And, Grandma, fly and get your wings. Fly high and get your wings.”

Lee said her grandmother died six hours after that phone call.

Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation’s owner Willie Novotny released a statement on Apr. 18 which said,

“At the time of this release we have transported 12 residents to the hospital. Two of those have passed away. We are grieving with their families and loved ones and continue to hold everyone in our prayers.”

Lee said she wants people to understand this virus is dangerous and can be deadly. She wants people to follow the guidelines that are ordered and says it could help slow the spread of the virus and save lives.