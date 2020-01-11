Family: Teen paralyzed after car accident in Reno County

A 16-year-old boy is paralyzed after a car accident Friday in Reno County, according to the family.

Deputies say a small pickup truck was traveling westbound on east 4th Avenue when the driver lost control and veered into a ditch. The pickup then rolled several times.

"The juvenile male driver and only occupant was entrapped in the vehicle," said deputies.

Hutchinson firefighters extracted the boy from the pickup and he was taken to Wesley Medical Center for treatment.

The boy's mother, Tara Stewart, says her son Raiden had surgery Saturday. She says he is paralyzed from the chest down and has limited arm movement.

According to the family, he fractured his spinal cord and will most likely not be able to walk again. He also has damage to his vertebral artery.

Tara says her son is a Buhler High School junior who is part of the wrestling and football team. He just took first place at the Douglas Varsity Wrestling Tournament and recently took second place at the Abilene Varsity Wrestling Tournament.

She is asking for thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.

After he is released from the hospital, Raiden will go to a spinal rehabilitation center in either Nebraska or Colorado. Family and friends have setup a GoFundMe to help with expenses.