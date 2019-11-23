Fans flock for first glimpse of Wichita Wind Surge stadium

More than 1,000 people took advantage of the opportunity to get their first glimpse at the home of the Wichita Wind Surge.

The baseball stadium was open to the public for the first time ever Saturday.

“I thought it was very exciting, it’s amazing. There are some big plans here, even more than just baseball, there’s hockey, football and concerts and camps planned out here and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Nathan Light.

More than 350 people showed up for the first tour at 9:30 Saturday morning alone. Several people there were already sporting their Wichita Wind Surge gear.

By the end of the tour, even those who were loyal to the old Lawrence Dumont stadium changed their mind.

“I was kind of leery about tearing the old stadium down because you know, when you grow up going to games and everything, the older you get you don’t like change, but it’s growing on me,” said Jim Mackie.

Visitors say they hope everyone embraces the stadium and shows up to support on opening day.

“I hope it does wonders for the city, I mean who wouldn’t come here. It’s a great thing and if you’re a baseball fan this will be the place to be,” said Rhonda Mcadoo.

The organizations says after Saturday, it feels the support from the community even more.

“It really is a testament to the enthusiasm and the energy and the vibe that’s in this town for baseball,” said manager Lou Schwechheimer.