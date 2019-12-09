Fate of Century II lies with final decision on Wichita Riverfront plan

What will Wichita look like along the Arkansas River downtown? After weeks of public feedback, a committee is looking over all the input and soon will make a final recommendation on a design for the development.

Monday was the last day of the input-gathering phase. Ultimately, the idea is to take five design options and narrow them down into a final recommendation for city leaders to have a vote.

Five plans range from about $970 million to $1.5 billion. With the overall plan, some worry about a tax increase as each idea varies in design and price.

That final recommendation could include any of the five plans individually, or it could be a hybrid option, mixing a couple ideas into one.

"The Riverfront Legacy Master Plan Coalition doesn't get to make the final decision about what happens for the community," coalition member Jon Rolph says. "At some point, the community is going to have a choice to leave things as they are and figure out how to pay for that or to look at the new 20-year master plan and think about what could be?"

A point of controversy comes down to whether city leaders should save Century II or tear it down, and just how much the chosen option will cost.

Three of the concepts come with the removal of the iconic blue-roof building. The other two call for the performing arts center to be repurposed, including one option that "gives an open-air nod to the 50-year-old structure."