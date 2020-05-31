Father and daughter duo get creative during pandemic

A Wichita father and daughter duo found their own way to stay creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Williams and his daughter Lauryn started Daddy Daughter Decor, where the pair up-cycles items like flower pots to make creative decor pieces.

They turn flower pots into people like celebrities, first responders, and sports teams.

David says it's a great way to spend quality time with his daughter.

"I love working with him because we're like the same person. Sometimes we don't have to communicate, we just do it and we already know what each other is thinking." Lauryn said.

"We're just having fun out here." David said. "We're enjoying this and I think more fathers and daughters ought to work together."

The duo created a Facebook Page to showcase their work.