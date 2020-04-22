Wichita father reunites with son after nearly 40 years apart

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH)

Scott Arnold got a call he didn't expect. A family member found his biological son that had been adopted the day he was born.

"I couldn't believe it. It was the greatest feeling I ever had and that he had been looking for me for that long, just made it that much more special," said Arnold.

Arnold says his son, James Villar, was born nearly 40 years ago while he was in high school. Arnold says in his late teens into adult years, it was hard not knowing his son.

Villar, now living in California, says he took a DNA test through

23andMe and found a cousin who put him in touch with his dad.

"Everything just started coming into place for me from there. Everyone started to contact me and it was just an insanely emotional day," said Villar.

The two say they now talk every day. Villar says he quickly went from being an only child to having two sisters and more family.

James says his adoptive parents died years agom and to find his biological family is amazing.

"I cant wait until I can actually see them and go and visit them and if I could, I would already be on a plane to Kansas to see my dad and sister," says Villar.

They say while many are apart right now, coming together is still possible. They both say they plan to meet as soon as things get back to normal.

