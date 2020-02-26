Father says 3rd-grade son handcuffed, bag put over head as discipline at school

A father says his 8-year-old son was handcuffed and a bag was put over his head as discipline after an incident at his elementary school.

Michael Swaspy Sr. got a call he didn't expect from his son's principal, letting him know that his son was in handcuffs.

"This can't be happening, this can't be real, but this is really happening and you know, I'm distraught, disappointed," Swaspy says.

Swaspy's son is a third grader at Explorer Elementary in Goddard. He has an individualized learning plan at school, also known as an IEP, to help with his ADHD. Swaspy says Tuesday, his son was triggered by his teacher using a timer during an assignment, and the situation escalated.

"I was talking about, you know, 'you guys should be following the IEP,'" Swaspy says. "Even though it's not in there, we talked about it at the last IEP meeting, about them not utilizing (the timer) because it got Michael upset."

Swaspy says his son became upset and started spitting at staff. School officers were called. He says his son was handcuffed and a bag was put over his head.

Swaspy says his son has had outbursts in class before, but doesn't understand why they would treat his son this way, especially considering the boy's disability. He says the administration should have been able to handle it and he says there's no reason for the response.

"There's no justification for that, none whatsoever," Swaspy says.

Wednesday, Eyewitness news reached out to Goddard Public Schools about the situation. At the time, the district said, it had no comment.