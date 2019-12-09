Father sentenced to nearly 39 years in prison in death of infant son

A man was sentenced Friday in the beating death of his six-month-old son.

District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced 29-year-old Dorl Gwyn to 467 months in prison. Gwyn pled guilty to second-degree murder last July.

Jazz Gwyn’s mother took him to an emergency room because he had stopped breathing on April 10, 2018. He died shortly after arriving.

An autopsy showed the baby had suffered multiple injuries including a laceration to his heart, two healing rib fractures, blood in his chest cavity and abdomen, bruising to the abdomen and head injuries.

The child’s father, Dorl Gwyn, later told detectives he thought it was okay to “shadowbox” with his son and “to make him…tough.”

After his prison term, Gwyn must serve 36 months of post-release and register as a violent offender.