Father, son arrested in shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia

Authorities say a white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man on a residential Georgia street have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault after a national outcry that no arrests had been made.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were arrested Thursday and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick. The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they believed Arbery was a burglar. The GBI opened an investigation this week after the video was posted online by a Brunswick radio station.