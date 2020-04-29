Fear of contracting COVID-19 has fewer seeking urgent care at local hospitals

While encouraging its residents to continue staying home as much as possible and to practice social distancing, Sedgwick County says you shouldn't let fear of contacting COVID-19 at a hospital keep you from seeking urgent care if you need it.

The county says that fear has few residents seeking emergency medical treatment at Sedgwick County hospitals.

“Our EMS System and our hospital partners have all the appropriate safeguards in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” says Sedgwick County EMS Director Dr. John Gallagher. “The public should continue to call 9-1-1 and seek care at the hospitals when they have an emergency.”

The county says you should seek medical attention immediately if you're experiencing serious symptoms or injuries, including but not limited to:

• Chest pain

• Slurred speech or weakness on one side of the body

• Head injuries

• Broken bones, or

• Deep cuts or wounds.

"Call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency room to receive the necessary care," Sedgwick County says. "For minor injuries or illnesses, contact your primary care provider to discuss treatments and a course of action."

The county says as of Wednesday (April 29), no first responder with Sedgwick County EMS has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 to begin the screening and testing process.

"Residents can be tested at no cost through the Health Department," Sedgwick County says.