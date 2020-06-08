Federal government clears way for tribal casino in Park City

A tribal casino could soon go up in Park City.

According to a notice posted June 3, 2020, on the Federal Register, the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs approved a tract of land (10.24 acres) in trust for the Wyandotte Nation in Park City for gaming and other purposes on May 20, 2020.

The deed describes the land as being located in Coliseum Center, an addition to Park City.

The Wyandotte tribe bought the land near 77th North and I-135 in 1992.

The tribe claimed it bought the land, located on the south of 77th North between Sedgwick County Fire Station 32 and the former Wild West World property, with land claim settlement money. A law passed by Congress in 1984 gave the Wyandotte Nation $100,000 to purchase land to hold in trust. With land held in trust, the tribe could build a casino, but to this point, there have been roadblocks from the state and federal government.

In 2014, the Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs said the Oklahoma-based tribe could not use settlement money commingled with other money to purchase the land.

Leading the charge to block the casino in Park City, the State of Kansas had argued that the tribe didn't exclusively use settlement money to buy the land in Park City and that the 1984 settlement in favor of the tribe had already been fulfilled when the Wyandotte built a gaming hall in Kansas City, Kan.

The State of Kansas also argued that a casino in Sedgwick County was a violation of state law. County voters rejected a state-owned casino which eventually became the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.

In 2014, then Park City Administrator Jack Whitson told Eyewitness News the casino would bring in 1,500 "good-paying jobs."

Eyewitness News is reaching out to the Chief Billy Friend, the leader of the Wyandotte Nation, and Park City leaders to find out more about the project.