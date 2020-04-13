Feeling like February across Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s an unseasonably cold morning across Kansas with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Even though the wind is starting to relax, there’s a strong enough breeze to push wind chills down into the single digits!

Mainly sunny skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon as temperatures top-out in the 40s, or 20 degrees below normal. A weak weather maker will race across the state tonight into Tuesday producing both light rain and snow. While little to no accumulation is expected, far southwest Kansas may see an inch or two of snowfall.

Spring will remain on hiatus all week long as temperatures stay on the colder side of normal. A stronger system has plans on rolling through Kansas on Thursday, but we should be warm enough for mostly rain and perhaps some thunder.

After a colder than normal work week, warmer weather is expected to return just in time for the weekend as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cold with increasing clouds. Wind: N 5-15. High: 49.

Tonight: Cloudy; chance of light snow late. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with flurries, then sprinkles. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 50.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 31.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 39. Warmer with partly cloudy skies.

Thu: High: 51. Low: 38. Cloudy; chance of rain and thunder.

Fri: High: 57. Low: 37. Showers early; then decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 68. Low: 45. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 71. Low: 47. Partly cloudy.