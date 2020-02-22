Feeling like Spring today, rain and storms Sunday

South winds with increasing clouds today, warmer temperatures too. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60. Clouds roll in tonight and beginning early Sunday, rain will set in across the state. Rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.50" are possible across southern Kansas. Temperatures at the end of the weekend will be in the 40s and low 50s. Snow chances are going to be west of a line from Scott City to Russell to Concordia Sunday night into Monday. Accumulations of a trace to 1" are possible with locally heavier (2-3") amounts in far western Kansas. A few flurries may mix with light rain early Monday morning across south-central Kansas, however accumulations are not likely at this time.

Chilly Monday, turning much colder Tuesday. Highs in the 30s most areas Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of flurries and a light wintry mix Tuesday afternoon/night.

Dry Wednesday through next weekend with a warming trend on the way. Highs in the 40s towards the end of the week, with 50s and low 60s possible by the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 58.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, sprinkles possible towards morning. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, rain likely, even some thunder. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Rain likely, possibly mixing with light snow by morning. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 38.

Mon: High: 49 AM showers and flurries, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 39 Low: 32 Turning cloudy and windy; chance for late day sprinkles/flurries.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 22 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 30 Mostly sunny, warmer.

