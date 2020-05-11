Feeling more like March than May

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will feel more like March rather than May. In addition to cloudy skies and occasional rain, temperatures will hover in the middle 40s most of the day and that is 30 degrees below normal.

Rain continues tonight and Tuesday morning before tapering-off into showers tomorrow afternoon. Some thunder is possible tonight and Tuesday, but nothing severe is expected. That will change on Wednesday as warmer, moist, and unstable air moves into the state. Severe storms with large hail, damaging wind, and a few tornadoes are possible, if not likely.

The remainder of the work week appears warm with more unsettled weather. Additional showers and storms, some possibly severe, are expected on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. After a below normal Tuesday in the 50s, the rest of the week will see highs in the 70s and 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and cold with occasional rain. Wind: E 5-15. High: 48.

Tonight: Occasional rain and rumbles of thunder. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Rain early; then cloudy with showers. Wind: E 10-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; storms possible late. Wind: E/SE 10-15. Low: 52.

Wed: High: 76. Low: 63. Mostly cloudy with storms early and late in the day.

Thu: High: 84. Low: 64. Partly cloudy and warm; slight chance of storms.

Fri: High: 80. Low: 62. Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 79. Low: 59. Mostly cloudy; good chance of storms.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 58. Partly cloudy.