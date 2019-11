Wichita police are investigating after a fetus was found in a box along the Arkansas River.

Officers responded to a 911 call near Greenway and Skinner on Sunday before 5 p.m. where they found the fetus.

They say it was 10 weeks old or less. Bloody towels and other materials were found in the box.

Police say, at this time, they have not classified the case as a criminal investigation.