Field Station Dinosaurs to reopen June 1

Field Station: Dinosaurs announced plans to reopen in Derby June 1.

The theme park said it will open for the 2020 Summer Season on International Dinosaur Day (June 1st).

In addition to the summer season, the public is invited to a free event at the Field Station on Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 31, Noon - 6:00 p.m.

Paleo-artist Chris DiPiazza and local artist Rachel Downs will collaborate to create a giant prehistoric mural for the Buried Treasures: Kansas Underground exhibit presented by Kansas Strong. The two-day event will take place in the Field Station’s Base Camp area just outside the park gates.

The 14-acre attraction said it will follow state and local guidelines for occupancy and social distancing for as long as COVID-19 situation continues.