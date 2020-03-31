Financial advisor offers tips to weather storm caused by COVID-19

With the start of a new month, most people have some sort of bill due soon. But many currently out of work due to COVID-19 find themselves in an unfamiliar situation, challenged to make payments on time.

MGN Image

Eyewitness News Tuesday spoke with a financial advisor about what you should do with what you have now to help weather the storm.

Financial expert Jade Smith breaks it down to two things: needs versus wants.

"If you're in a scenario where your work has stopped, say your worked in a restaurant, you would want to make a list of your expenses, identify your monthly bills, obviously food, shelter, and rent, your mortgage, groceries," Smith says.

As far as loans go, Smith categorizes them into two groups: secured versus non-secured. Payments on things like your house or your car take higher priority than paying other debts like student loans.

If you're in a spot where you can't pay a bill, Smith says communication is key, and when it comes to contacting creditors, the earlier you can do that, the better.

"Obviously a minimum payment is sufficient with a credit card, but I would want to communicate with any debt that I had saying, 'please work with me during these unprecedented times or our generations,'" Smith says.

Orders like Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's temporarily stopping foreclosures and evictions help those who may be in a financial bind beyond their control. Smith says while things are tough right now because of COVID-19, he remains optimistic about the future.

"The first part of this year, the economy was strong during the pandemic," he says. "Hopefully, the third and fourth quarter, once we get through this, jobs will come back and people will start to get rehired."