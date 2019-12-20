Fine Friday weather then soaring into the by 60s Sunday

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says the Winter Solstice is Saturday evening but our weekend weather will feel more like spring with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s.

Scattered clouds early Friday will give way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon with highs around 50 degrees and winds under 15 mph.

Look for a few passing clouds tonight with light southerly winds and lows in the 30s.

Our weekend weather will be spectacular for shopping, holiday travel or simply walking the dog. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 50s around Wichita, but western Kansas will see some lower 60s.

Southerly winds will get gusty again Sunday and Monday but it'll send afternoon highs soaring into the 60s to near 70 degrees across most of Kansas.

A west coast storm system is expected to sprint into our region Tuesday night into Christmas Day, bringing rain to the southeast half of Kansas and the possibility of snow to the northwest.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Early clouds, afternoon sun. Wind: S 10-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly clear; areas of freezing fog possible late. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Early fog then sunny and mild. Wind: S 5-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Clear, chilly. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 32.

Sun: High: 62 Sunny, breezy, warmer.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 36 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 40 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Christmas Day: High: 49 Low: 39 AM showers, then cloudy.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy; overnight rain/snow showers.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 33 Wintry mix early; cloudy, breezy.