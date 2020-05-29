Fine start to the weekend across Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today promises to be the first storm-free day across Kansas since last weekend. Wake-up temperatures in in the 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

While central and eastern Kansas slowly warm-up this weekend into the lower and middle 80s, western Kansas will be hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Both days appear dry with a good dose of sunshine.

Expect more wind and heat as we head into next week. Highs on Monday (June 1st) will be above average, in the upper 80s, followed by our first 90 degree temperature (in Wichita) on Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE. 5-15. Low: 61.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 66. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 87. Low: 68. Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 92. Low: 70. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Wed: High: 93. Low: 71. Mostly sunny; isolated storms late.

Thu: High: 91. Low: 70. Breezy with a mix of sun/clouds.