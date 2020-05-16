Finney Co. healthcare workers come together, distribute supplies to people in need

As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Finney County, organizations are stepping up to help provide supplies to the area. Finney county currently has the second highest number of confirmed cases.

Healthcare workers from Centura Health, St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, and a group from LiveWell Finney County distributed supplies Saturday including masks, hand sanitizer and information.

Centura health was able to round up 25,000 masks and 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to hand out to neighborhoods in need.

Dr. Toni Greene,group vice-president and physician executive at Centura Health, says the groups did all this out of a mobile site serving a few hundred people.

"The outreach has been very well received, the community members are extremely grateful and immediately using them which warms our hearts." Greene said.

The rest of supplies left will be distributed at different locations later in the week.