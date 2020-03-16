Finney County Health Department setting up mobile coronavirus testing center

The Finney County Health Department is working to set up a mobile coronavirus testing center.

The center isn't operating yet and when it does, will only be used if needed, and if more testing resources become available. The idea with the center is for it to serve the same function as the health department.

The mobile testing center would serve as as an outlet to test an overflow of people not tested at the health department, health officials say.

As of Monday night (March 16) there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in southwest Kansas.