Finney County: Shoppers at Garden City store potentially exposed to coronavirus

The Finney County Health Department is warning residents that they may have been exposed to coronavirus if they visited a local store.

The health department says multiple people who shopped at Tienda Variedades Candy, located at 107 S. Jennie Barker Rd. in Garden City, have since become ill and tested positive for COVID-19.

Tienda Variedades Candy was notified and the store has remained closed since March 30. The county says before re-opening, the facility will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized as outlined according to CDC and KDHE guidelines.

If you have shopped at Tienda Variedades Candy between March 16 and March 30 and are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of taste and smell, you are asked to stay home and report your symptoms to the Finney County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline at 620-272-3600 to be appropriately screened.