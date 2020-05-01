Finney County confirms second and third COVID-19-related deaths

The Finney County Health Department confirmed the second and third deathsof Finney County residents related to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The health department says these cases include a man in his 40s with no known underlying medical conditions and a woman in her 70s who did have underlying medical conditions.

"(The) Finney County Health Department is continuing their disease investigation and notifying anyone who may have had contact with the individuals," the county says."We send our deepest condolences to both families in this difficult time as they navigate this loss."

As of Friday afternoon (May 1) Finney County has confirmed a total of 404 positive cases, and that 994 individuals have been tested

Six people with confirmed positive cases in Finney County are currently hospitalized, the health department says.

In an instance in which there are five or more confirmed positive cases traced back to a particular location or business as a source of exposure, the Finney County Health Department says it will notify the public in a news release.

The Finney County Health Department says it has recently increased testing for COVID-19.

"At the inception of our drive-through testing site, we had the capacity to test 50 people a day. Since then, we have now increased our capacity to test 140-160 people a day, and are continually looking for opportunities to increase capacity for testing," Finney County says.

The county says, "If you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, or suspect you may have been exposed to COVID-19, please call the Finney County Hotline at 620-272-3600 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.: