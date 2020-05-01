Finney County extending stay-at-home order 7 days

Finney County Friday shared plans to locally extend the "Safer-at-Home" order seven days beyond the end of the statewide order.

With Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's plan to phase-in reopening of the state starting Monday (May 4), local counties were granted the authority to impose tighter restrictions or extend the order.

As of Friday (May 1), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 386 COVID-19 cases in Finney County. The KDHE identifies clusters of COVID-19 cases connected with meatpacking plants in southwest Kansas. With increased testing, state health officials report 1,602 cases in Finney, Seward and Ford counties as of Friday (May 4).

Ford County has the second most COVID-19 cases reported in the state with 702,.

Finney county's plan to extend the stay-at-home order carries it through next Sunday (May 10).