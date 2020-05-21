Finney County extends its time in Phase 1.5 of plan to reopen KS

The Finney County Commission Thursday voted 3-2 to remain in Phase 1.5 of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's plan to reopen the state, at least until May 31.

The narrow vote happened during a special session where the commission met as the Finney County Board of Health.

Among Kansas counties, Finney County is one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 due to outbreaks at area meatpacking plants.

Finney County says the commission will meet again in Special Session on May 29 to convene as the Board of Health and discuss transitioning the county into the state's modified version of Phase 2 in the plan to reopen Kansas' economy.